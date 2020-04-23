

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) said Thursday that it expects declines in Americas and EMEA merchant volumes to continue and be more significant in its fiscal third quarter and potentially longer depending on the duration and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The company said it doesn't provide third-quarter earnings per share guidance, due to the significant uncertainty that remains regarding the duration of the crisis.



The company has withdrawn its fiscal year 2020 earnings per share and capital expenditure guidance.



