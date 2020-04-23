Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDD LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Apr-2020 / 12:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 180.6969 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13268914 CODE: WLDD LN ISIN: FR0010315770 ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LN Sequence No.: 59953 EQS News ID: 1028257 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2020 06:17 ET (10:17 GMT)