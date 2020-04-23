Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRL LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Apr-2020 / 12:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.0951 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7299464 CODE: INRL LN ISIN: FR0010375766 ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRL LN Sequence No.: 59955 EQS News ID: 1028261 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 23, 2020 06:17 ET (10:17 GMT)