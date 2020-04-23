Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc (RU2K LN) Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Apr-2020 / 12:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 175.2699 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27720 CODE: RU2K LN ISIN: FR0011119254 ISIN: FR0011119254 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RU2K LN Sequence No.: 59965 EQS News ID: 1028281 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2020 06:18 ET (10:18 GMT)