Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (MSEU LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Apr-2020 / 12:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 119.4444 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 249848 CODE: MSEU LN ISIN: FR0012399806 ISIN: FR0012399806 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEU LN Sequence No.: 59972 EQS News ID: 1028297 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 23, 2020 06:19 ET (10:19 GMT)