Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Apr-2020 / 12:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 28.7024 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 102137218 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 59974 EQS News ID: 1028301 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 23, 2020 06:19 ET (10:19 GMT)