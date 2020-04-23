Upon request by the issuer, long symbols for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp will change. The change will be valid as of April 24, 2020. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Current Symbol New Long Symbol ------------------------------------------------------ SE0013926862 BEAR TSLAX3S NON BEAR TESLA X3S NORDNET ------------------------------------------------------ SE0013926854 BULL TSLAX3S NON BULL TESLA X3S NORDNET ------------------------------------------------------ For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB