Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MEUD LN) Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Apr-2020 / 12:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 135.9178 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12313716 CODE: MEUD LN ISIN: LU0908500753 ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUD LN Sequence No.: 59995 EQS News ID: 1028349 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2020 06:22 ET (10:22 GMT)