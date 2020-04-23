Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFG LN) Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Apr-2020 / 12:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.3193 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1053000 CODE: INFG LN ISIN: LU1390062831 ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFG LN Sequence No.: 60018 EQS News ID: 1028397 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2020 06:25 ET (10:25 GMT)