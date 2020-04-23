Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863617 ISIN: AU000000ALK9 Ticker-Symbol: AK7 
Tradegate
23.04.20
12:36 Uhr
0,450 Euro
+0,038
+9,27 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ALKANE RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALKANE RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4060,44013:01
0,4200,48012:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALKANE RESOURCES
ALKANE RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALKANE RESOURCES LTD0,450+9,27 %