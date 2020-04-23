ALKANE RESOURCES

In recent weeks Alkane has announced drilling results from its Boda prospect in the Northern Molong Porphyry Project, a maiden (inferred) resource at its Roswell and San Antonio prospects south of Tomingley and its interim results. In addition, Export Finance Australia (Australia's export credit agency) has confirmed its interest in participating in the financing of Alkane's Dubbo rare earth project in Central West New South Wales. Each has the ability to add to our valuation of Alkane, although by far the largest in terms of magnitude are the drilling results from Boda.

