Signifier Medical Technologies Collaborates With Global Sleep Experts on Its Innovative Snoozeal Device Clinical Trials

LONDON, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signifier Medical Technologies, an innovator in the sleep disordered breathing market, today announced that it is partnering with twenty-seven Key Opinion Leaders in Sleep to test and build awareness around its Snoozeal product in the lead up to its commercial launch.

This research-focused initiative enhances Signifier Medical Technologies' ability to fine-tune its revolutionary genioglossal muscle-neurostimulation technology and ensure that it meets the needs of patients around the world. It will also help refine internal commercial processes and ensure a seamless experience for future patients.

Key Opinion Leaders include top-tier physicians in key sleep therapeutic areas, including pulmonologists, cardiologists, neurologists and ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialists from leading health academies and institutions in North America, Europe and Australia. Signifier Medical Technologies is working with these medical professionals to build a large acceptance of the efficacy and the safety of this new technology and create a large multi-center clinical dataset that will further expand on the recent trials in Europe and United States.

Professor Atul Malhotra, Chief Investigator at University of California - San Diego for Snoozeal mentioned the enthusiasm for having a new technology in this space. "I have been involved with the Snoozeal device and have been doing ongoing research on this treatment. I am optimistic that this treatment will be an important treatment approach for patients with snoring and with mild sleep apnoea."

"I have been very surprised by this device. The feedback and adherence from patients have been excellent, reporting an improvement in their snoring. The integration between the app and the device work is smooth, easy and intuitive." Dr. Peter M Baptista, MD, PhD mentioned after using the device in some of his patients in Clínica Universidad de Navarra.

"We are pleased to work with professionals from some of the world's top medical and academic institutions to revolutionize the sleep market," said Prof Anshul Sama, co-founder and CMO of Signifier Medical Technologies. "Our work together could impact the respiratory health of hundreds of millions of people and incorporates the latest and most innovative research in the field."

These latest collaborations are an important step towards the global commercialization of Signifier Medical Technologies' Snoozeal product; currently commercially tested in the UK market.

About Signifier Medical Technologies

Signifier Medical Technologies, previously known as Snoozeal, is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and non-invasive solutions for patients with snoring and sleep disordered breathing conditions.

Signifier's proprietary therapy is the first and only day time genioglossal muscle-neurostimulation technology, with proven clinical data from prestigious and well-recognised universities and academic institutions, that provides a safe and effective treatment for its patients1, 2.

1. A.Sama et al. Daytime Intraoral Neuromuscular stimulation with Snoozeal for treatment of Snoring and Mild Sleep Apnea. CHEST Annual Meeting Notes, 2018

2. E.Wessoleck et al. Intraoral electrical muscle stimulation in the treatment of snoring. Somnologie (Berl). 2018; 22(Suppl 2): 47-52.

For media enquiries:

info@signifiermedical.com

+44 (0) 207 096 0586