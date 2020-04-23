Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWL LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Apr-2020 / 12:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.7024 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 54824679 CODE: LCWL LN ISIN: LU1781541179 ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWL LN Sequence No.: 60070 EQS News ID: 1028501 End of Announcement EQS News Service

