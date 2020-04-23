Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX0AG ISIN: FR0010315770 Ticker-Symbol: LYYA 
Tradegate
23.04.20
14:14 Uhr
181,77 Euro
+0,69
+0,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
181,59181,6614:19
181,60181,6514:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI WORLD
LYXOR MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LYXOR MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF181,77+0,38 %