Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc (CRPX LN) Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Apr-2020 / 12:33 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 147.3123 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4082000 CODE: CRPX LN ISIN: LU1829219127

