Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWL LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Apr-2020 / 12:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 186.6356 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42005 CODE: ACWL LN ISIN: LU1829220133 ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWL LN Sequence No.: 60089 EQS News ID: 1028539 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2020 06:34 ET (10:34 GMT)