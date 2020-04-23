Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURL LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Apr-2020 / 12:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.2984 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2313116 CODE: TURL LN ISIN: LU1900067601 ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURL LN Sequence No.: 60107 EQS News ID: 1028577 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 23, 2020 06:36 ET (10:36 GMT)