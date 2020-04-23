Source BioScience, an Established Provider of Testing Services to the NHS, Secures Overnight Funding to Enable It to Accelerate Its Offering of COVID-19 Testing for Frontline Workers

NOTTINGHAM, England, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Source BioScience Limited, a highly accredited ISO:15189:2012 international laboratory services provider, has rapidly developed a robust COVID-19 testing capability to assist in the national effort to combat this deadly pandemic. Source leveraged its core scientific staff from its established clinical and healthcare diagnostics teams to develop its initial offering of PCR based COVID-19 testing services, which wiIl commence next week. There are additional plans to offer a fuller spectrum of COVID-19 testing services in the next weeks and months.

Critical to this effort has been the personal funding of £1,000,000, at no interest, from Christopher Mills, Founder, Director & CEO of Harwood Capital, who's clients are substantial shareholders in Source BioScience.

Mr Mills commented, "Source BioScience is a highly capable laboratory services business that has been able to establish itself as a leading provider of COVID-19 testing services in this time of national need. Whilst the country is battling to overcome this virus, it is our responsibility to work to provide frontline and key workers with a testing capability this country can be proud of, and I believe that Source will continue to lead with a service provision to the nation that will meet that goal".

Mr LeCoque, Executive Chairman of Source BioScience, added "I would like to thank Mr. Mills at this critical moment. Time is of the essence in providing these services if lives are to be saved. I know I speak for everyone involved in this effort in thanking our NHS frontline and key workers across industries for their unwavering dedication and hard work".

Source BioScience Limited is owned by clients of Harwood Capital LLP and Continental Investment Partners. Source serves a variety of clinical and healthcare related markets with multidisciplinary expertise that includes: