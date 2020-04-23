Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020
PR Newswire
23.04.2020 | 13:10
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 23

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
As at close of business on 22-April-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue166.54p
INCLUDING current year revenue169.63p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
As at close of business on 22-April-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue64.48p
INCLUDING current year revenue64.53p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP33.19m
Borrowing Level:24%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---
