City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 22-April-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 166.54p

INCLUDING current year revenue 169.63p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 22-April-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 64.48p

INCLUDING current year revenue 64.53p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP33.19m

Borrowing Level: 24%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528