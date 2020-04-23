Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc (EMXC LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Apr-2020 / 12:38 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.4504 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4125817 CODE: EMXC LN ISIN: LU2009202107 ISIN: LU2009202107 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXC LN Sequence No.: 60119 EQS News ID: 1028601 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 23, 2020 06:38 ET (10:38 GMT)