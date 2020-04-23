Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 22-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 247.69p INCLUDING current year revenue 254.08p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 240.60p INCLUDING current year revenue 246.99p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---