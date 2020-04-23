Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 22-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 276.26p INCLUDING current year revenue 277.79p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 276.27p INCLUDING current year revenue 277.79p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---