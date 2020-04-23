

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $11.09 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $24.71 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.25 million or $0.22 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $281.61 million from $295.95 million last year.



Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $15.25 Mln. vs. $26.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.22 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q1): $281.61 Mln vs. $295.95 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

