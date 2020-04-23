

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's manufacturing confidence deteriorated at the fastest pace since the survey began in 1975, due to the general lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



The manufacturing sentiment index fell to 82 in April from 98 in March. The reading was below its long-term average of 100 and the expected score of 83.0.



The index lost 16 points in April, a drop not seen since the beginning of the indicator in 1975, in relation with the health crisis.



Industrialists opinion on own production prospects collapsed below its former lowest level seen in 2009. The corresponding index slid to -35 from -7 in March.



Their general production expectations also deteriorated sharply, with the index falling to -78 from -33 in March.



The balances of opinion on past activity and order books, total and foreign, significantly declined, back to the low values of 2013, the survey showed.



Regarding employment, the balance of opinion on past variation dipped to -8 from -3 and the one on expected variation slumped to -19 from -5.



The overall business confidence declined to 62 in April, the lowest since the start of the series, from 94 in March. The previous lowest score was 69, which was reached in March 2009.



