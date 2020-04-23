

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The decline in French private sector activity deepened in April amid ongoing business closures stifling both supply and demand, flash data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The flash composite output index fell to a series low of 11.2 in April from 28.9 in March. This was also below the forecast of 25.3.



The overall reduction in activity was driven by both manufacturers and service providers, with the latter registering the sharper decline.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index declined to 10.4 from 27.4 a month ago. The expected score was 25.0.



The manufacturing PMI came in at 31.5 in April, down from 43.2 in the previous month and economists' forecast of 37.5.



While PMI readings from March were shocking, looser restrictions at the beginning of that month meant that April data were always likely to be worse,' Eliot Kerr, an economist at IHS Markit said. However, the numbers recorded in the latest survey period are unprecedented.



