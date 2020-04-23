

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $48 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $358 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $1.16 billion from $1.15 billion last year.



Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $48 Mln. vs. $358 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.03 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q1): $1.16 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year.



