Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6VQ ISIN: US25754A2015 Ticker-Symbol: EZV 
Tradegate
23.04.20
15:33 Uhr
343,80 Euro
-9,15
-2,59 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
DOMINOS PIZZA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOMINOS PIZZA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
341,75345,8015:35
341,90345,6515:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DOMINOS PIZZA
DOMINOS PIZZA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DOMINOS PIZZA INC343,80-2,59 %