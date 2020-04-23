QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) announced today that it plans to release its report on results for the first quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, May 6, at approximately 22:05 Central European Time (CET) 16:05 Eastern Day Time (EDT)

Given the announced transaction with Thermo Fisher, QIAGEN has suspended its outlook for quarterly and full-year 2020 expectations and is no longer holding conference calls on quarterly results.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of December 31, 2019, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,100 people in over 35 locations worldwide.

