OneTrust Launches AI-Powered Data Discovery Solution

OneTrust DataDiscovery delivers data discovery and classification capabilities across structured and unstructured data types, and cloud, on-premise and legacy systems with 500+ integrations out of the box

ATLANTA, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today introduced OneTrust DataDiscoveryTM, a complete data discovery and classification solution integrated into the full OneTrust platform. The new solution helps organizations discover and classify data across structured and unstructured data types and cloud, on-premise and legacy systems to automatically fulfill privacy rights requests under the GDPR, CCPA, LGPD and PDPA, and demonstrate compliance through built-in reporting and governance.

OneTrust DataDiscovery comes with 500 pre-built connectors out of the box to discover, categorize and classify data across all systems. Customers can also build custom integrations through the self-service connection builder. The technology is powered by the OneTrust AthenaTM artificial intelligence and robotic automation engine and regulatory insights from OneTrust DataGuidance to enable intelligent discovery and classification and to remove complex manual tasks across compliance programs.

In order to maintain an effective program for privacy, security and trust, organizations must first understand the data they hold and how it's processed. This data often lives across a combination cloud, on-premise, and legacy systems and in structured, semi-structured, and unstructured formats, which makes discovering and classifying this data a complex task.

OneTrust DataDiscovery streamlines the process from initial discovery, classification and mapping, to fulfilling privacy rights requests and demonstrating compliance. OneTrust DataDiscovery helps companies:

Find data assets and identify systems

Discover, categorize and classify data within identified systems

Correlate data to personal identities

Fulfill privacy rights requests for access, deletion and more

Comply with global regulations, flag risk and demonstrate compliance

"Personal data can be stored in a variety of formats and systems within an organization, structured and unstructured, on cloud or on premise, or somewhere in between. If a business does not know their data or associated identity, then it cannot be protected or in compliance with global privacy laws and security frameworks," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "The AI-powered OneTrust DataDiscovery gives companies a powerful tool to discover and classify data, and then use that insight to power their privacy, security and trust programs, integrated throughout the OneTrust platform. Customers can understand not only where their gaps are, but how to solve them."

About OneTrust

OneTrust technology powers privacy, security and trust programs. More than 5,000 customers use OneTrust to build integrated programs that comply with the CCPA, GDPR, LGPD, PDPA, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws. Our offerings include:

The OneTrust platform is powered by the OneTrust Athena AI and robotic automation engine, and our offerings include:

OneTrust Privacy Management Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia Third-Party Risk Management Software and Cyber Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust Ethics Compliance and Ethics Software

OneTrust DataGuidance Regulatory Research Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

