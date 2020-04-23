NOTICE 23.4.2020 WARRANTS Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 16 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 24.4.2020. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Warrants Extend E) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=771280