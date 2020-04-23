Instrument subtype will be updated from leverage certificates to tracker certificates for an instrument issued by Nordea Abp. The market segment will be changed from STO Leverage Certificates to STO Tracker Certificates. The changes will be valid as of April 24, 2020. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Name New Market Segment New List -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE001364867 BULL NQDMBEN X1 STO Tracker certificates / STO Tracker 2 N 212 certificates -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaqomx.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=771271