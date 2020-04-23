Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Reports Surge from 4/20 Holiday

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis technology company, has experienced significant increases across its technology and marketing platforms due to the cannabis industry's annual April 20th celebrations.

Compared to the previous four-day period, the Company realized a 230% increase in text usage from April 17 to April 20, 2020. The surge is due to the Company's clients using the Leafbuyer Loyalty platform to communicate with their customers regarding special promotions and information relating to the celebration on 4/20/2020. During the same time period, Leafbuyer.com experienced a 34% spike in site traffic.

"Despite the COVID-19 crisis and the resulting restrictions on cannabis businesses, consumers were still excited to participate in the 4/20 festivities from their homes," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. "Our clients understood the importance of providing timely communications to their customers about special deals and how to purchase products during this period of social distancing."

Leafbuyer has experienced increased platform usage during each 4/20 season, and the numbers rise every year as the platform grows. Comparing the same four-day period in 2019, Leafbuyer Loyalty realized 83% more texting credit utilization in 2020. Consumers also redeemed 130% more loyalty rewards in 2020 compared to 2019 for the same time period.

"The surging use of our Leafbuyer Loyalty platform in combination with our increased site traffic demonstrates that Leafbuyer is an invaluable platform during this time of uncertainty," continued Rossner.

Leafbuyer offers an advanced texting and loyalty platform for cannabis dispensaries, deliveries, and product companies around the county. Businesses log in to send SMS, MMS, and email messages to their customers and customize loyalty rewards.

In addition to the enterprise texting communication platform, Leafbuyer offers online ordering technology, delivery solutions, and consumer marketing channels for cannabis dispensaries. "Our dispensary customers can now provide alternative ordering options through Leafbuyer," said Rossner. "With states encouraging curbside transactions, our online ordering system helps our clients provide social distancing solutions."

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive technology and communication software providers for the cannabis industry. Leafbuyer.com is an all-inclusive online resource for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer's national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group.

