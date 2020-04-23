Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B65S ISIN: DE000A0B65S3 Ticker-Symbol: PA8 
Tradegate
23.04.20
15:26 Uhr
1,770 Euro
+0,010
+0,57 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
PAION AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAION AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7501,75515:20
1,7501,76515:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PAION
PAION AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PAION AG1,770+0,57 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,23
Hebel: 7,63
mit moderatem Hebel