Original-Research: PAION AG - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbHEinstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu PAION AGUnternehmen: PAION AG ISIN: DE000AOB65S3Anlass der Studie: Update Empfehlung: Kaufen seit: 23.04.2020 Kursziel: EUR3,60 Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten Letzte Ratingänderung: - Analyst: Simon Scholes, CFAFirst Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu PAION AG (ISIN: DE000A0B65S3) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 3,80 auf EUR 3,60. Zusammenfassung: Remimazolam wurde im Januar dieses Jahres in Japan in der Indikation Allgemeinanästhesie zugelassen, und wir gehen davon aus, dass das Medikament im Juli in den USA und im H1/21 in der EU für die Kurzsedierung zugelassen wird. PAION gab Anfang April bekannt, dass die Rekrutierung der EU-Phase-III-Studie mit Remimazolam in der Indikation Allgemeinanästhesie abgeschlossen wurde. Vorausgesetzt, dass die in H2/20 fälligen Topline-Daten positiv sind, erwarten wir, dass PAION nach der wahrscheinlichen Zulassung für die Kurzsedierung eine Erweiterung der Zulassung auf die Allgemeinanästhesie beantragen wird. PAION ist derzeit aktiv auf der Suche nach Produkten, die Remimazolam ergänzen. In der Tat hat das Unternehmen angegeben, dass das Ergebnis dieser Aktivität bestimmen wird, ob es Remimazolam selbst in der EU vermarkten wird oder nicht. Angesichts der hohen Priorität dieser Bemühungen, gehen wir davon aus, dass sie erfolgreich sein werden, und dass PAION Remimazolam selbst in der EU vermarkten wird. Remimazolams dritte mögliche Indikation ist die Sedierung auf der Intensivstation. Wir erwarten, das eine Entscheidung darüber, ob Remimazolam für die Intensivstation entwickelt werden soll oder nicht, bis Ende dieses Jahres getroffen wird. Propofol ist mit einem >50%-Marktanteil sowohl in der EU als auch in den USA das führende Medikament für diese Indikation. Angesichts des überlegenen Profils von Remimazolam im Vergleich zu Propofol in Bezug auf die Vermeidung von Hypotonie erwarten wir eine positive Entscheidung. Außerhalb der USA, Europas und Japans wurden in China und Südkorea die Zulassungsanträge zur Kurzsedierung bzw. zur Allgemeinanästhesie eingereicht, und wir erwarten Entscheidungen der Behörden auf diesen Märkten im Laufe dieses Jahres. Wir haben unsere Umsatzprognosen für 2020 und 2021 um 9% bzw. 22% gesenkt, um eine dreimonatige Verschiebung der FDA-Entscheidung zu Remimazolam von April auf Juli sowie unsere Erwartung widerzuspiegeln, dass Covid-19 die Vermarktung des Arzneimittels sowohl in Japan als auch in den USA verlangsamen wird. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei, senken das Kursziel aber auf EUR3,60 (zuvor: EUR3,80). First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on PAION AG (ISIN: DE000A0B65S3). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 3.80 to EUR 3.60. Abstract: Remimazolam was approved in Japan for general anesthesia in January this year and we expect the drug to achieve approvals in procedural sedation in the US in July and in the EU in H1/21. PAION announced at the beginning of April that enrolment in the EU phase III trial of remimazolam in general anesthesia has been closed. Providing topline data due in H2/20 are positive, we expect PAION to submit an application for a marketing authorisation extension to general anesthesia following the likely approval in procedural sedation. PAION is currently actively looking to acquire products complementary to remimazolam. Indeed, the company has indicated that the outcome of this activity will determine whether or not it will market remimazolam itself in EU. Given the high priority accorded these efforts, we assume they will be successful and that PAION will market remimazolam itself in the EU. Remimazolam's third possible indication is ICU sedation. We expect that a decision on whether or not to go ahead with development for the ICU will be taken by the end of this year. Propofol is the leading drug for ICU sedation with a >50% market share in both the EU and US. Given remimazolam's superior profile with respect to cardiac stability relative to propofol, we expect the decision to be positive. Outside the US, Europe and Japan, filings have been made in China in procedural sedation and in South Korea in general anesthesia, and we expect decisions from the authorities on these markets later this year. We have reduced our 2020 and 2021 revenue figures by 9% and 22% respectively to reflect a three month postponement of the FDA decision on remimazolam from April to July and also our expectation that covid-19 will slow the drug's commercialisation in both Japan and the US. We maintain our Buy rating but lower the price target to EUR3.60 (previously: EUR3.80). Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe http://firstberlin.com/imprint/ oder die vollständige Analyse.Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/20601.pdfKontakt für Rückfragen First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Herr Gaurav Tiwari Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686 web: www.firstberlin.com E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.comübermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.