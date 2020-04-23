EXCHANGE NOTICE, 23 APRIL 2020 SHARES THE SHARE OF SILMÄASEMA OYJ WILL BE DELISTED FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI On the basis of the Finnish Companies Act, the right and duty of a majority shareholder to redeem the shares held by other shareholders in Silmäasema Oyj exists. The share of Silmäasema Oyj will be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki when the ownership of all shares of Silmäasema Oyj has been transferred to the redeemer in the redemption process. According to the Finnish Companies Act, if the existence of the right of redemption has been confirmed by a res judicata judgement or if the arbitrators consider this to be clearly the case, but there is no agreement or order regarding the redemption price, the share shall be transferred to the redeemer at once, if the redeemer posts security for the payment of the redemption price and the arbitrators approve the security. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260