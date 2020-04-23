Leader in Small Business Software Provides Shareholder Updates

Tempe, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2020) - Business Warrior (OTC Pink: KDNG) is pleased to announce corporate recognition across multiple industry publications, including Inc. Magazine, All Business and Small Business Computing. Business Warrior is helping small businesses affected by COVID-19 with an innovative software solution and free marketing services.

The company has trail-blazed 2020 by going public through a reverse merger completed on February 10th, yielding results that have improved each month. The company is executing a long-term strategy while improving customer acquisition, despite the current global crisis.

As the COVID-19 pandemic hit our small business community, Business Warrior made a major enhancement to their software to help businesses adapt their marketing efforts to coincide with new social distancing guidelines. Those changes resulted in a quarterly 300% improvement on the acquisition of new leads and a 62% increase in new subscribers. That momentum has increased in April as Business Warrior is on pace for a 200% increase in new subscribers.

The Business Warrior platform makes recommendations to small businesses on personalized tasks recommended to improve and grow. In a recent software update, subscribers now see if they are "ad ready" which tells them if they have major tasks to accomplish before launching marketing campaigns. The recommendations get the business at hand ready to grow or escalate growth, depending on the stage of the business. This solves a dominant problem for small businesses by lowering advertising costs while improving performance.





Business Owners Are Warriors

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7087/54797_b2189c6db417cbf2_001full.jpg

Business Warrior's recent press discussing entry into the public markets (OTC Pink: KDNG) and support of businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic has garnered the attention of various industry outlets:

TalkCMO: https://talkcmo.com/coronavirus-crisis/business-warrior-is-providing-advertising-software-and-free-marketing/

Inc.: https://www.inc.com/inc-staff/free-tools-grants-video-conferencing-ad-credits-gift-certificates-cloud-storage-cyber-security.html

MarTechSeries: https://martechseries.com/sales-marketing/programmatic-buying/adtech-roundup-top-things-advertising-technology-3-april/

Business 2 Community: https://www.business2community.com/consumer-marketing/digital-marketing-tools-for-smbs-impacted-by-covid-19-02297925

Small Business Computing: https://www.smallbusinesscomputing.com/news/free-offerings-help-small-businesses-cope-with-covid-19.html

MarTechSeries: https://martechseries.com/sales-marketing/programmatic-buying/business-warrior-offers-free-marketing-advertising-software-small-businesses-coronavirus-outbreak/

Biz Journals: https://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix/news/2020/02/14/tempe-software-firm-expects-growth-after-becoming.html

FINSMES: https://www.finsmes.com/2020/02/business-warrior-goes-public.html

All Business: https://www.allbusiness.com/small-business-expert-predictions-trends-opportunities-125249-1.html

Business Warrior CEO Rhett Doolittle shared, "We are thrilled with the feedback we are receiving from both existing and new clients who are benefiting from our free COVID-19 software incentive. The benefits and support they receive today will bring them back as engaged, paying clients. In addition, the industry recognition has brought a larger audience to our platform as we continue to expand and ramp up sales and marketing."

About Business Warrior:

Business Warrior software helps small business owners simplify and prioritize daily decisions to improve profitability. Business Warrior takes a holistic view of a business's online reputation, listings, website, search results, and advertising and recommends the most important actions to drive new customers and improve financial results. Business Warrior is currently trading on OTC Markets under the stock ticker KDNG. We have completed the name change from Kading Companies to Business Warrior Corporation with the Wyoming Secretary of State. The paperwork is being submitted to FINRA for a name and ticker change.

For more information, please visit businesswarrior.com

Investor Relations:

Jonathan Brooks

investors@businesswarrior.com

(855) 884-5805

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54797