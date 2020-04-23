

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $173 million, or $3.19 per share. This compares with $253 million, or $4.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Grainger (W.W.) Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $230 million or $4.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $3.00 billion from $2.80 billion last year.



Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $230 Mln. vs. $255 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.24 vs. $4.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.43 -Revenue (Q1): $3.00 Bln vs. $2.80 Bln last year.



