

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British manufacturers logged the sharpest fall in output and new orders since 2009 in the three months to April, the quarterly Industrial Trends Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Thursday.



In three months to April, the output balance fell to -21 percent from -8 percent. Similarly, the order book balance declined to -25 percent.



Manufacturers expect total new orders to fall to the weakest level on record in the next quarter, with the balance easing to -78 percent.



Business optimism plunged at a survey-record pace in three months to April. The balance came in at -87 percent.



'Manufacturers have taken a sharp hit during the shutdown in response to COVID-19, with this survey revealing some record lows,' Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist, said.



