

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.47 billion, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $1.39 billion, or $1.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $5.23 billion from $5.38 billion last year.



Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.47 Bln. vs. $1.39 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.15 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q1): $5.23 Bln vs. $5.38 Bln last year.



