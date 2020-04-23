Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858144 ISIN: US9078181081 Ticker-Symbol: UNP 
Tradegate
23.04.20
14:28 Uhr
140,50 Euro
+4,68
+3,45 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
137,96139,2214:40
138,26139,5814:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNION PACIFIC
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION140,50+3,45 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 2,79
Hebel: 5,29
mit moderatem Hebel