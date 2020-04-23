Digital Health Market Size to Reach USD 385.8 Billion by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital health market size is expected to reach USD 385.8 Billion by 2025 from an estimated market size of USD 103.1 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 24.6 % during the forecast period.

Digital health is the integration of emerging technology with wellness, education, living and community to increase the quality of healthcare delivery and make medicine more personal and accurate.

The digital health market report offers a comprehensive overview of market leaders and offers details on the competencies and strengths of these businesses. The study also includes data on the competitive environment of the industry and offers information on the products provided by different companies.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-0A163/digital-health-market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE DIGITAL HEALTH MARKET SIZE:

The growing demand for remote monitoring services due to the rising occurrence of chronic diseases worldwide is one of the major factors driving the growth of digital health market size.

Growing advances in healthcare IT, along with favourable government legislation, have increasingly promoted the adoption of various healthcare IT solutions, such as electronic medical records, e-prescribing systems, remote patient tracking, and wearable medical devices. These factors would fuel the growth of the global economy.

The digital health market size is driven by the increase in penetration of smartphones and other mobile applications among healthcare professionals and physicians to monitor and access medical information.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-0A163/global_digital_health_market

REGION WISE DIGITAL HEALTH MARKET ANALYSIS

North America accounted for the largest digital health market share of the in 2017. This is mainly due to growing policy funding for improving healthcare delivery systems in the country, growing geriatric population, and increasing knowledge of various digital health technologies through various workshops and conferences, primarily in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is projected to see a lucrative growth over the forecast period due to the growing penetration of smartphones and smart wearable devices and the growing adoption of mHealth services. Medical device companies are continually partnering with software developers to create different monitoring and diagnostic tools, making it easier for patients to connect with healthcare professionals. Emerging economies like Malaysia and Thailand are also promoting the production of low-cost mobile technology.

Digital Health Market Segment By Regions/countries, This Report Covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-0A163/global_digital_health_market

Digital Health Market Segment By Type:

Hospital information system (HIS)

Clinical information system (CIS)

Other GP or specialty systems

Integrated health information exchange networks (HIE/EHR)

Telemedicine

Secondary-usage non-clinical systems (care analytics, public health and research).

Digital Health Market Segment By Application, Split Into

Wireless health

Mobile health

HER

Telehealth.

This Report Focuses On The Global Top Players, Covered

Cerner

General Electric

IBM

Koninklijke Philips

Siemens

Others.

Buy Now @ https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-0A163

