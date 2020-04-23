

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic confidence weakened sharply in April, led by a sharp deterioration in sentiment in the services sector, data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Thursday.



The economic tendency indicator fell 34 points to 58.6 in April from 92.5 in March.



The reading is now eight points lower than the lowest level during the financial crisis of 2009, the think tank said.



Declines in the sub-indexes for manufacturing, services, retail and consumer were historic.



The consumer confidence decreased to 73.9 in April from 89.4 in the prior month.



The manufacturing industry confidence fell to 70.5 in April 100.8 in the preceding month.



The retail trade confidence index decreased by 31 units to 74.3 in April.



The services sector confidence index fell 38 points to a record low 47.8 in April.



The confidence indicator for construction and civil engineering was comparatively unaffected by COVID-19, falling just six points to 93.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX