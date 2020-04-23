Magnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc
PR Newswire
London, April 23
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2007 (AS AMENDED)
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
|Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|Magnetar Financial (UK) LLP
|Company dealt in
|Willis Towers Watson plc
|Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|US$0.000304635 ordinary shares
|Date of dealing
|April 22, 2020
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
|Class of relevant security:
|Willis Towers Watson plc
ISIN: IE00BDB6Q211
|Interests
|Short positions
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|(1) Relevant security
|1,259,424
|0.98%
|(2) Derivatives (other than options):
|458,403
|0.36%
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell:
TOTAL:
|1,717,827
|1.34%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
|Class of relevant security:
|Interests
|Short positions
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|(1) Relevant security
|(2) Derivatives (other than options):
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell:
TOTAL:
3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
|Purchase/sale
|Number of relevant securities
|Price per unit (Note 5)
|Sale
|6,201
|184.7149
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|Product description
e.g. CFD
|Nature of transaction (Note 6)
|Number of relevant securities (Note 7)
|Price per unit (Note 5)
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|Product namee.g. call option
|Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
|Number of securities to which option relates
|Exercise price
|Type
e.g. American, European etc.
|Expiry date
|Option money paid/ received per unit
(ii) Exercising
|Product name
e.g. call option
|Number of securities
|Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities. (Note4)
|Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
|Details
|Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
|None
|Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)
|NO
|Date of disclosure:
|April 23, 2020
|Contact name:
|Julianna Ethell
|Telephone number:
|847-905-4688
|If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
|If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)