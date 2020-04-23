Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PM65 ISIN: CA64065J3047 Ticker-Symbol: G5Z3 
Tradegate
21.04.20
16:03 Uhr
2,220 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEOVASC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEOVASC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2202,26015:44
2,2202,26015:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEOVASC
NEOVASC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEOVASC INC2,2200,00 %