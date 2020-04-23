Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2020) -Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) (the "Company" or "BaM"), a multi-state operator, is pleased to provide an update on operations and initiatives regarding COVID-19.

"The business and human landscape around the world continues to move through significant upheaval and in many states, cannabis has been declared an essential service. I am extremely proud of our team as they continue to advance our business and provide top quality cannabis offerings to our patients and customers in a safe, clean and supportive environment", stated Michael Mills, President and Interim CEO of Body and Mind. "Our strategy of measured growth without serviceable debt is accelerated by our exceptional team that constantly strives to elevate brand quality while providing safe, expert service in this challenging environment."

California

Cannabis is deemed an essential service by the state of California which enables continuing cannabis operations provided they adopt social distancing and anti-congregating measures and follow the CDC's policy of Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers to Plan and Respond to Coronavirus Disease. (California Bureau of Cannabis Control Notice, March 21, 2020).

The ShowGrow Long Beach dispensary gives patients the option of pre-ordering through Weedmaps, iheartjane.com or the Long Beach web site https://bamcannabis.com/california/longbeachdispensary/. Advance orders for pickup have seen a dramatic increase over the past weeks with positive feedback on the web order user experience. The store is arranged for social distancing and undergoes constant cleaning. All staff are appropriately masked and follow CDC guidance. Protective sneeze guards have been installed in all reception and cashier areas to improve protection for both customers and staff.

The ShowGrow San Diego dispensary has experienced strong sales increases since opening day. The Company has delayed any grand opening plans until a later date and has arranged the store to enable social distancing and best COVID-19 practices. Customers and patients can order in advance through the Company website https://bamcannabis.com/california/sandiegodispensary/. The large 25+ vehicle parking area provides good opportunity for customers and patients to social distance.

Arkansas

Construction of the Arkansas dispensary is complete and the facility has passed inspection by the Medical Marijuana Commission of Arkansas. BaM and the licensee, Comprehensive Care Group continue to work on final requirements to open the dispensary located in West Memphis, AR. The dispensary also allows for social distancing within the store and team members are being trained on COVID-19 cleaning and operating protocols. The Company anticipates opening the dispensary in the near future pending final local and state approvals.

About Body and Mind Inc.

BaM is a publicly traded company investing in high quality medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production and retail. Our wholly owned Nevada subsidiary was awarded one of the first medical marijuana cultivation licenses and holds cultivation and production licenses. BaM products include dried flower, edibles, oils and extracts as well as GPEN Gio cartridges. BaM cannabis strains have won numerous awards including the 2019 Las Vegas Weekly Bud Bracket, Las Vegas Hempfest Cup 2016, High Times Top Ten, the NorCal Secret Cup and the Emerald Cup.

BaM continues to expand operations in Nevada, California, Arkansas and Ohio and is dedicated to increasing shareholder value by focusing time and resources on improving operational efficiencies, facility expansions, state licensing opportunities as well as mergers and acquisitions.

