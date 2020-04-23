

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's jobless rate fell in February, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate fell to 3.5 percent in February from 3.9 percent in November. Economists had expected a rate of 4.0 percent.



The unemployment rate for February indicates the average for January to March and that for November, reflects the average for October to December.



The unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in February.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 100,000 in February from 112,000 in the three months to November.



In the first quarter, the jobless rate fell to 3.6 percent from 3.8 percent in the fourth quarter.



