Adial Pharmaceutical, Inc.: Adial Pharmaceuticals Files Post-Effective Amendments to Registration Statements For Outstanding Shares Underlying Existing Warrants and Shelf Registration Statement to Provide Financial Flexibility

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addiction, announced that it has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a post-effective amendment to a previously filed registration statement on Form S-1 to register the 2,133,750 shares of common stock underlying warrants previously issued by the Company as part of its follow-on offering in 2019, and another post-effective amendment to a previously filed registration statement on Form S-1 to register 1,634,652 shares of common stock underlying warrants previously issued by the Company to investors in its initial public offering, and warrants to purchase 58,560 shares of common stock previously issued to the underwriters. Additionally, a registration statement on Form S-3 "shelf registration" was filed with the SEC. The shelf registration provides the Company flexibility to potentially raise capital in the future to execute its strategy, including advancement of the Company's lead drug candidate, AD04, assuming positive results from the ONWARD™ Phase 3 pivotal trial of AD04 in genetically identified subjects for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), as well as to consider strategic options given the interest in Adial and the strength of our platform.

William Stilley, Chief Executive Officer of Adial Pharmaceuticals, "We filed the S-1 amendments, just as we did last year, to simply fulfill our contractual requirement as part of our IPO and 2019 follow-on financing in order to maintain the registration of the warrants already outstanding and provide ease for trading of the common stock underlying the warrants, which could result in Adial receiving funds from the possible exercise of these warrants. The filing of the S-3 provides us greater flexibility to raise capital in the future and our advisors have recommended that we make this filing, which is routine for many public companies. However, it is also important to note that we project that we have sufficient cash on hand to execute on our business model as we advance towards what we believe will be meaningful catalysts to drive shareholder value."

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in the Company's landmark ONWARD™ Phase 3 Pivotal Clinical Trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. www.adialpharma.com

