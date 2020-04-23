

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices fell for the sixth month in a row in March, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Thursday.



The producer price index fell 1.7 percent year-on-year in February, following a 1.8 percent decrease in February.



Among components, prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 4.3 percent annually in March.



Prices for manufacturing decreased 1.1 and those of water supply and mining and quarrying fell 1.2 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices remained unchanged in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX