Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AFJM ISIN: CH0314029270 Ticker-Symbol: 1W8 
Lang & Schwarz
23.04.20
15:41 Uhr
0,848 Euro
-0,008
-0,88 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8390,85615:41
2,2152,21508:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WISEKEY
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD0,848-0,88 %