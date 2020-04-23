

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial confidence weakened in the first quarter, data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



The industrial confidence index fell to -17.5 in the first quarter from -0.2 in the third quarter.



The confidence index for the total volume of production decreased to 37.2 in the first quarter from 45.8 in the preceding quarter.



The confidence indicator for the average employment fell to 37.8 in the fourth quarter from 44.1 in the prior quarter.



The measure of confidence for the orders received in the domestic market declined to 38.8 in the fourth quarter and orders received in the foreign market fell to 38.7.



