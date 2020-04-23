

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production declined in March, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Thursday.



Industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 1.5 percent year-on-year in March.



Manufacturing output fell 1.3 percent annually in March. Meanwhile, excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing rose 0.7 percent.



Production in mining and quarrying declined 8.3 percent. Output in the water supply and waste management decreased 2.9 percent. Production in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose 2.7 percent.



Among the major industrial groupings, production of durable goods declined 16.3 percent and energy production fell 9.7 percent.



Meanwhile, output of capital goods surged 8.6 percent and those of non-durable goods and intermediate goods increased by 6.7 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.7 percent in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX