Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: SHL100 ISIN: DE000SHL1006 Ticker-Symbol: SHL 
Xetra
23.04.20
15:38 Uhr
39,770 Euro
+1,495
+3,91 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX International 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,95040,03515:53
39,95540,03015:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG39,770+3,91 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,88
Hebel: 4,66
mit moderatem Hebel