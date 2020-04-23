

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss economy is forecast to contract sharply in 2020, in the wake of the measures taken to contain the coronavirus and to recover slowly next year, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said Thursday.



According to expert group of SECO, gross domestic product will fall 6.7 percent this year instead of 1.5 percent decline estimated in March. This would be the biggest slump since 1975.



The agency updated its economic forecast outside of the normal schedule.



Early this month, the government said the Swiss economy could see a double-digit contraction this year due to Covid-19, pandemic.



A very sharp fall in economic activity is expected for the first half of 2020 as companies were forced to restrict or completely suspend their operations, triggering an abrupt fall in production and private consumption. Moreover, international environment deteriorated as global supply chains disrupted.



The unemployment rate is forecast to average 3.9 percent over the whole year.



The expert group forecast the economy to grow 5.2 percent next year, which would be a relatively slow rise from a very low starting point.



The SECO cautioned that the pandemic and associated containment measures could last longer than predicted, which would slow the recovery significantly. The Covid-19 pandemic is also magnifying existing economic risks, the agency added.



